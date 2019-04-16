Jet Airways management proposes suspension of all operations: Report

Sources also told ET Now that former Chairman Naresh Goyal had withdrawn from making a bid for a stake in the company.
The management of India's Jet Airways has proposed to suspend all operations of the debt-laden Indian airline at its board meeting, sources told ET Now on Tuesday.
Sources also told ET Now that former Chairman Naresh Goyal had withdrawn from making a bid for a stake in the company.Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 01:07 pm