App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways lenders to seek fresh EoIs

"We wish to inform that the 8th CoC meeting of Jet Airways (India) Ltd was held on February 18 and in the e-voting concluded on February 25, the CoC passed the resolution to issue fresh Invitation of EoI (Round) for the corporate debtor," Jet Airways said in BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Defunct airline Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors has decided to issue fresh Expression of Interest (EoI) for the carrier, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to a regulatory filing.

"We wish to inform that the 8th CoC meeting of Jet Airways (India) Ltd was held on February 18 and in the e-voting concluded on February 25, the CoC passed the resolution to issue fresh Invitation of EoI (Round) for the corporate debtor," Jet Airways said in BSE filing.

Against this backdrop, the CoC extended the last date of submission of resolution plans to March 9. The earlier deadline for submitting the bids was February 18.

Close

The decision to call for fresh bids was taken after a team from Russia's Far East Asia Development Fund along with Enso Group met the Committee of Creditors (CoC) earlier this month and expressed interest in Jet Airways, a source said earlier.

related news

The airline which was grounded in April last year, owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with those from the public sector having significant exposure.

Set up in 2011, the Far East Asia Development Fund is a state finance development institution which warrants a flexible approach to projects' structuring and financing, as per its LinkedIn profile.

Mumbai-headquartered Enso Group has reportedly been roped in by the fund to find an Indian partner to form a consortium that would later put in a formal bid. It has interests in diverse sectors, including oil and gas, metal mining, healthcare, infrastructure and real estate, as per its website.

Earlier, South American conglomerate Synergy Group and New Delhi-based Prudent ARC were given time to submit resolution plan. Reportedly, they failed to meet the deadline.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Business #Companies #EOI #Jet Airways

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.