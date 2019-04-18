Jet Airways: Lenders tie hopes to stake sale for recovery of dues

One of India’s largest airlines, Jet Airways, temporarily came to a halt on April 17, losing its race against time as it failed to continue operations at least until fresh investors were found. With a complete shutdown, Jet faces a turbulent flight back to recovery while lenders are staring at higher provisions and deeper haircut since it is no longer a “going concern”.

Lenders have pinned their hopes on the stake sale process that was able to attract four eligible bidders. “Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner,” the banking consortium led by the State Bank of India (SBI) said a day after the grounding.

Getting binding bids from the potential investors in the stake sale is the “best way forward for the survival of Jet Airways,” the lenders said. Bids have been invited by May 10 from shortlisted bidders—TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, Etihad Airways and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

As per regulatory norms, if a loan remains unpaid for more than 90 days, it slips into the non-performing assets (NPA) category and attracts general provisioning of 15 percent, which increases to 25 percent and higher if the account continues to remain in this category. “So incrementally, the consortium will have to set aside about Rs 1000 crore more as the provisioning requirement goes up,” said a banking analyst with a private brokerage.

While bankers are not ready to put a figure to it, the grounding of the airline that is likely to impact its overall value will definitely lead to a deep haircut even as a new investor takes over the company.

For the bidding process, lenders have allowed the restructuring of debt and the infusion of funds by loan or acquisition of up to 75 percent stake in the company. The emphasis has been put on restructuring, rather than the earlier-announced guideline for the buyer to “settle” loan obligations of Jet Airways. The troubled airline has a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore.