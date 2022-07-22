English
    Jet Airways' lenders threaten insolvency over aircraft rental proceeds: Report

    The banks have told the Jalan-Kalrock consortium that they will apply for liquidation if lease rentals are not distributed to the verified lenders, the report said

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    Jet Airways' lenders led by the State Bank of India could push the airline into liquidation if the winning bidder, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, disagrees on distributing the proceeds from aircraft rentals among the financing banks, The Economic Times has reported.

    Aircraft rentals to Air Serbia have, so far, yielded about Rs 108 crore. The amount is parked with the SBI. The banks conveyed to the winning bidder that they would apply for liquidation if lease rentals were not distributed to the verified lenders, the report said, citing sources.

    Moneycontrol couldn’t verify the report independently.

    Also Read: Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets: Sources

    The Jalan-Kalrock consortium has sought time until next week for a decision. The resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is silent on the distribution of the lease rentals, leading to a dispute between the lenders to the distressed airline and the winning bidder.

    Although the NCLT approved the Jalan-Kalrock plan in June 2021, the consortium has not yet paid the lenders. As the new owner of Jet Airways was working on receiving regulatory clearances, the implementation of the plan was delayed, the report said.

    Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reinstated Jet's air operators’ certificate in May 20222. Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 due to its failure to pay for fuel and lease rentals.

    Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, news agency Reuters said recently.

    "We are in an advanced stage of discussions with lessors and OEMs (manufacturers) for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plans as we make our decisions," a spokesperson for Jet Airways said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DGCA #Jalan Kalrock Consortium #Jet Airways #NCLT #State Bank of India (SBI)
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 03:12 pm
