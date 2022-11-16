 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways' lenders likely to oppose JK consortium in court, not satisfied with resolution plan

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Jalan-Kalrock consortium had reportedly informed lenders in last meeting that it would not be make additional payments for PF and gratuity dues of over Rs 250 crore.

Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019, following bankruptcy (Representative image/PTI)

Lenders of grounded-carrier Jet Airways are likely to oppose the Jalan-Kalrock consortium in court, as they are not satisfied with the resolution plan proposed by it, sources told CNBC TV-18 on November 16.

The JK consortium had reportedly informed lenders in last meeting that it would not be make additional payments for PF and gratuity dues of over Rs 250 crore.

The JK consortium has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek control of the airline. The tribunal, which will hear the case from November 29 onwards, has sought a reply from the State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders, CNBC TV-18 reported.

The panel monitoring Jet Airways' insolvency case has put on hold the airline's monetisation plan amid the impasse between the JK consortium and the lenders, it added.

Jalan-Kalrock, in response to the apprehensions raised by the lenders, told CNBC TV-18 that the consortium has "already deposited Rs 150 crore" with the lenders.