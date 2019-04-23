App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways' lenders ask govt to protect its international landing slots: Report

The lenders are said to have moved the Ministry of Civil Aviation to guard the international slots and Jet Airways' overseas flying rights

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The lenders of Jet Airways have approached the government to secure its international landing slots so as to protect its valuation, The Financial Express reported.

The lenders are said to have moved the Ministry of Civil Aviation to guard the international slots and Jet Airways' overseas flying rights.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

Most of its domestic slots have been distributed among its rivals including IndiGo and Spicejet by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for three months. Jet Airways had 280 slots at the Mumbai airport and 180 in Delhi. The airline can have these slots back if a new buyer comes on board.

The airline flies to around 50 destinations, 20 of which were international locations like London, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bangkok.

The final bidding war will be between four entities -- Etihad Airways, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), US-based TPG Capital and IndiGo Partners -- chosen by the State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders. The process, which would be to acquire 31.2-75 percent stake in the airline, will be completed by May 10.

The Union of Jet Airways employees has written to the aviation regulator against the allocation of Jet Airways' slots to other domestic carriers till the bidding process is completed. The All India Jet Airways Technicians Association (AIJATA) has also warned of legal action if the allocation is not stopped.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways

