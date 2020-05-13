Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI for grounded airline

This is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.
Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.
This is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.The last date for submission of bid documents is May 28 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on June 10, as per a public document.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 13, 2020 11:45 am