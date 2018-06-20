App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways inducts first of 150 Boeing 737 Max planes

The new single-aisle fuel efficient aircraft was delivered to the airline in the presence of chairman Naresh Goyal and other senior executives at the Boeing's Washington- based Renton facility last evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jet Airways today said it took the delivery of its maiden 737 Max aircraft out of the 150 on order from Boeing, making the airline the first domestic carrier to have this type of plane.

The new single-aisle fuel efficient aircraft was delivered to the airline in the presence of chairman Naresh Goyal and other senior executives at the Boeing's Washington- based Renton facility last evening.

The airline ordered 75 Max planes in 2015 at the Dubai air show, making it the largest deal in its over 25 years history at that time.

Again in this March, the carrier, in which Gulf airline Etihad holds 24 per cent stake, placed another order for 75 more 737 Max aircraft, taking its total order to 150.

"The new 737 Max is a critical element to our future growth strategy and we are proud to become the first domestic airline to induct this brand new airplane," Goyal was quoted as saying in a statement.

"The 737 has been the backbone of our dynamic fleet for many years and we are excited to leverage the superior capabilities of the new 737 Max. The improved economics and efficiency as well as features will enable us to strengthen our market position," he added.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.