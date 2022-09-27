English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Jet Airways in advanced talks for leasing planes; expects to start operations in coming weeks

    The once-storied carrier is now under the ownership of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium and its air operator certificate was revalidated by aviation regulator DGCA in May this year.

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

    Jet Airways is in an advanced stage of talks with aircraft makers and lessors to lease planes and expects to restart operations in the coming weeks, according to executives at the airline.

    The once-storied carrier is now under the ownership of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium and its air operator certificate was revalidated by aviation regulator DGCA in May this year.

    The executives said the operations of Jet Airways will commence before the end of this year and the initial fleet plan is close to being finalised. Earlier, the airline had said it was targeting to launch operations in October.

    Amid reports of the launch being delayed, a spokesperson for the consortium said the airline is very close to finalising its initial fleet plan in preparation for opening for sale soon and restart of operations in the coming weeks. "There is no deadline; target dates are set by us alone, and we have always maintained that this is a marathon, not a sprint. We had said we were targeting to launch by October 2022, and we are tracking quite close to that," the spokesperson said.

    One of the executives quoted earlier said the airline is in an advanced stage of discussions for leasing aircraft and an announcement is likely soon. According to the spokesperson, starting or re-starting an airline is a complex business and that it wants to get the best possible terms and contracts for both aircraft and engines. These include maintenance contracts and configuring aircraft to meet strategic requirements.

    Close

    Related stories

    "If that takes a little more time to get right, that is fine," the spokesperson said. In June, In June,
    PTI
    Tags: #Jet Airways #plane lease #restart operations
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 08:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.