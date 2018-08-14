App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jet Airways has not yet asked the bank for funds : SBI chairman

Jet, India's biggest full service carrier, told staff earlier this month it was running out of money, but it has denied this and said it is confident of cutting costs and keeping its planes flying.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Beleaguered carrier Jet Airways Ltd has not yet approached State Bank of India (SBI) for any funds, the chairman of the country's top bank said on Tuesday, according to television channel CNBC-TV18.

Jet, India's biggest full service carrier, told staff earlier this month it was running out of money, but it has denied this and said it is confident of cutting costs and keeping its planes flying.

Shares in Jet, India's biggest full service carrier, hit a three year low on Friday after it deferred its earnings report due the previous day.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said Jet's account with the bank is 'standard', according to CNBC-TV18.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways #Rajnish Kumar #SBI

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.