you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways halts operations temporarily as banks reject funding request

The lenders, led by SBI, were originally expected to transfer Rs 1,500 crore, which was later brought pared to Rs 1,000 crore. But now, even Rs 400 crore is out of the question as not all banks are ready to part with any more money for a carrier that owes them more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways will temporarily halt operations from April 17 onward after banks rejected the debt-laden carrier's request for emergency funding, according to a release filed with the exchanges.

"Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going. Consequently, with immediate effect, Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today," stated the release.

The release also stated that the airline has informed the DGCA, and the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Finance and other relevant government institutions.

CEO Vinay Dube earlier wrote to banks asking for Rs 400 crore on April 16. This, despite officials at the Ministry of Finance saying banks are working on a package for Jet Airways and the funds would be made available.

"The company, under the guidance of the Board, has reached out to our lead lender, State Bank of India, yet again and stressed on the need for urgent funding requirements, critical to the continuation of the operations of our airline," Dube had told employees in a statement.

The release, issued on April 17, also recorded the lenders' response to the airline, “The Expressions of Interest (EOI) have been received and bid documents have been issued to the eligible recipients today. The bid documents inter alia has solicited plans for a quick revival of the company. The bid process will conclude on 10th May 2019 … We are actively working to try and ensure that the bid process leads to a viable solution for the company.”

The airline was operating five aircraft on April 17 and may continue with the same till oil marketing companies stop fuel supply. "If the money doesn't come through, OMCs may stop the supply by 3 pm today," said an executive.

Note: This copy has been updated for the latest developments.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 06:26 pm

