Jet Airways grounds two more planes, takes total to 21

Jet Airways Ltd said on Friday it grounded two more aircraft as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors, taking the total number to 21.On Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the cash-strapped carrier's founder, Naresh Goyal, had agreed to step down as chairman of the airline's board.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:09 pm