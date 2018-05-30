App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways grounds 4 crew for allegedly clicking selfies during training flight

Jet Airways has grounded four of its crew members, including a senior commander, for allegedly clicking selfies during a training flight on April 19 and violating aviation safety norms, airline sources said today.

Jet Airways has grounded four of its crew members, including a senior commander, for allegedly clicking selfies during a training flight on April 19 and violating aviation safety norms, airline sources said today. However, an airline spokesperson said that an internal investigation was being conducted into the issue and the crew was aiding in the probe.

"Acting in the interest of guest safety, Jet Airways has placed four crew members off their scheduled duties. The crew members are aiding an internal investigation being conducted by the airline in connection with certain events aboard training flight of April 19," he said.

"At Jet Airways, safety is of paramount interest," the spokesperson said.

The airline sources said the incident took place during a training flight from Leh to Delhi.

The crew -- a senior commander and a three trainee pilots -- were allegedly clicking selfies during the course of the flight, they said.
First Published on May 30, 2018 06:35 pm

