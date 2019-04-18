Jet Airways grounded LIVE updates: Meeting on between Civil Aviation Ministry secy, airport officials

Live now
Apr 18, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Lenders hopeful of stake sale process
Competitors poaching Jet's pilots
Over 20,000 employees stare at an uncertain future
Cracks started showing up in May 2018
Lack of funds forced Jet to suspend operations
Jet Airways had a debt of $1.2 billion
All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association will have a meeting with the Jet Airways management at 11.30 AM. Post the meeting, there is a press conference at 12.30 PM.
Cash-strapped airline Jet Airways flew its last flight on the Amritsar-Delhi-Mumbai route on April 17 and announced a temporary shutdown as lenders refused to provide it with the much-needed emergency funding.
What is happening at Jet Airways is not a surprise, said Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice president of TeamLease Services. The crisis had been brewing for the past 15 months and employees were also mentally prepared for this scenario. Many of them had decided to stay back because of pending dues.
She said that demand in the aviation industry far exceeds the supply. "This is especially true for the ground staff, pilots and flight attendants. So individuals in these profiles may not find it difficult to find jobs. However, those in the corporate offices and non-aviation profiles in the company may find it a little challenging," she added.
Why do airlines in one of the fastest growing aviation markets bite the dust?
The inevitable has happened, though much sooner than one would have expected. Jet Airways joins a list of airliners biting the dust.
Lenders hopeful of stake sale process
Lenders have pinned their hopes on the stake sale process that was able to attract four eligible bidders. “Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner,” the banking consortium led by the State Bank of India (SBI) said a day after the grounding.
Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube on April 17 wrote an emotional letter to the employees of his airline after the management decided to temporarily suspend operations. After a board meeting on April 16, the management had authorised Dube to make one last appeal to the lenders for an emergency funding of Rs 400 crore and take a final call on the future of the airline if they refused.
"A decision like this is never easy to make, but without the interim funding, which we have been repeatedly requesting for, we are simply unable to conduct flight operations in a manner that delivers to the very reasonable expectations of our guests, employees, partners and service providers," he wrote. "But, tomorrow is another day and tomorrow provides us with new hope, new opportunity and new expectations."
Jet Airways announced it will temporarily halt operations from April 17 onward after banks rejected the debt-laden carrier's request for emergency funding.
Stock Update: Shares of competitors SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) rallied intraday on April 18 after Jet Airways suspended its operations.
UPDATE: Employees of Jet Airways are organizing a peaceful movement at Jantar Manter in New Delhi on April 18 from 2 PM.
Competitors poaching Jet's pilots
Sources said that several ground staff and pilots are being actively poached by budget carriers from India over the last 4-8 weeks. Ever since a shutdown of Jet Airways became inevitable, rival companies have started talks with senior employees to hand them job offers.
Jet Airways had about 1,400 pilots. Of these, 350-400 have already left and joined rival companies.
Jet pilots are expected to throng the recruitment drive that SpiceJet is organising for just 150 positions on April 23 in Mumbai and April 24 in Delhi.
Over 20,000 employees stare at an uncertain future
With the airline flying into the dark, the future of the employees of the airline becomes uncertain. If it fails to attract a buyer and collapses that would put thousands out of jobs. The airline has over 16,000 employees on payroll and about 6,500 employees on contract.
Cracks started showing up in May 2018
In the first signs of trouble, Jet Airways posts an unexpected loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the fourth quarter of the FY18, as against a net profit of Rs 602 crore in the same period a year earlier. This was the company’s first quarterly loss in 11 quarters. In May 2018, Jet's net worth turns negative.
Jet Airways stock update
Jet Airways shares plunged as much as 34 percent on Thursday, a day after the airline suspended all of its flying operations.
Lack of funds forced Jet to suspend operations
At its peak, the carrier operated over 120 planes and well over 600 daily flights. However, due to unavailability of funds, the airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights daily and suspend its international operations. Jet's fleet was down to a mere 6 planes till last week.
Jet Airways had a debt of $1.2 billion
Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal, was saddled with roughly $1.2 billion of bank debt. It has been teetering for weeks after failing to receive a stop-gap loan of about $217 million from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.
Cash-strapped Jet Airways halted all flight operations indefinitely on April 17 after lenders rejected its plea for emergency funds, potentially bringing the curtains down on what was once India’s largest private airline. Jet Airways employees are expected to hold a press conference in New Delhi, while ground staff will speak to the press in Mumbai. Stay tuned to this blog for live updates.