Jet Airways grounded LIVE updates: Meeting on between Civil Aviation Ministry secy, airport officials

What is happening at Jet Airways is not a surprise, said Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice president of TeamLease Services. The crisis had been brewing for the past 15 months and employees were also mentally prepared for this scenario. Many of them had decided to stay back because of pending dues.

She said that demand in the aviation industry far exceeds the supply. "This is especially true for the ground staff, pilots and flight attendants. So individuals in these profiles may not find it difficult to find jobs. However, those in the corporate offices and non-aviation profiles in the company may find it a little challenging," she added.