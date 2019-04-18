Jet Airways grounded LIVE updates: Jet staff to hold press conference shortly

Live now
Apr 18, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Over 20,000 employees stare at an uncertain future
UPDATE: Employees of Jet Airways are organizing a peaceful movement at Jantar Manter in New Delhi on April 18 from 2 PM.
Competitors poaching Jet's pilots
Sources said that several ground staff and pilots are being actively poached by budget carriers from India over the last 4-8 weeks. Ever since a shutdown of Jet Airways became inevitable, rival companies have started talks with senior employees to hand them job offers.
Jet Airways had about 1,400 pilots. Of these, 350-400 have already left and joined rival companies.
Jet pilots are expected to throng the recruitment drive that SpiceJet is organising for just 150 positions on April 23 in Mumbai and April 24 in Delhi.
Over 20,000 employees stare at an uncertain future
With the airline flying into the dark, the future of the employees of the airline becomes uncertain. If it fails to attract a buyer and collapses that would put thousands out of jobs. The airline has over 16,000 employees on payroll and about 6,500 employees on contract.
Cracks started showing up in May 2018
In the first signs of trouble, Jet Airways posts an unexpected loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the fourth quarter of the FY18, as against a net profit of Rs 602 crore in the same period a year earlier. This was the company’s first quarterly loss in 11 quarters. In May 2018, Jet's net worth turns negative.
Jet Airways shares plunged as much as 34 percent on Thursday, a day after the airline suspended all of its flying operations.
Lack of funds forced Jet to suspend operations
At its peak, the carrier operated over 120 planes and well over 600 daily flights. However, due to unavailability of funds, the airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights daily and suspend its international operations. Jet's fleet was down to a mere 6 planes till last week.
Jet Airways had a debt of $1.2 billion
Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal, was saddled with roughly $1.2 billion of bank debt. It has been teetering for weeks after failing to receive a stop-gap loan of about $217 million from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.
Cash-strapped Jet Airways halted all flight operations indefinitely on April 17 after lenders rejected its plea for emergency funds, potentially bringing the curtains down on what was once India’s largest private airline. Jet Airways employees are expected to hold a press conference in New Delhi, while ground staff will speak to the press in Mumbai. Stay tuned to this blog for live updates.