Jet Airways grounded LIVE updates: Jet staff to hold press conference shortly

Competitors poaching Jet's pilots

Sources said that several ground staff and pilots are being actively poached by budget carriers from India over the last 4-8 weeks. Ever since a shutdown of Jet Airways became inevitable, rival companies have started talks with senior employees to hand them job offers.

Jet Airways had about 1,400 pilots. Of these, 350-400 have already left and joined rival companies.

Jet pilots are expected to throng the recruitment drive that SpiceJet is organising for just 150 positions on April 23 in Mumbai and April 24 in Delhi.