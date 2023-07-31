English
    Jet Airways gets extension for Air Operators Certificate from DGCA

    Renewal of Air Operators Certificate revalidates the confidence of the aviation regulator in revival of Jet Airways

    July 31, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Jet Airways

    Jet Airways is being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as per the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan of Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

    Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the resolution applicant of Jet Airways obtained renewal for the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, the airline said in a press release.

    The renewal of AOC revalidates the confidence of the aviation regulator in revival of Jet Airways, the release further said.

    Jalan-Kalrock consortium said, “JKC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways.”

    On July 28, Jalan Kalrock Consortium told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is not permitting them to commence operations even though they had obtained all the requisite permissions from the government.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:55 am

