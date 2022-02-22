Jet Airways gets ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO

Vipula Gunatilleka is the former chief executive officer of Sri Lankan Airlines. He will take on the role at Jet Airways from March 1.

Gunatilleka, the former chief executive officer of SriLankan Airlines till January 2022, will take on the role at Jet Airways from March 1.

Prior to joining SriLankan Airlines, Mr Gunatilleka was the CFO & Board Member of TAAG Angola Airlines from November 2015 to July 2018 under Emirates Management. He played a pivotal role to turnaround the loss-making national carrier of Angola.

Gunatilleka was head hunted in 2018 to re-structure SriLankan Airlines and in less than two years after assuming the duties as the CEO, the airline recorded positive EBITDA and cash flow for 2019-20 notwithstanding the devastating effects of the terror attacks in April 2019 in Sri Lanka followed by the global pandemic in early 2020,” a statement issued by Jet Airways said.

“I am very excited to join the company and I look forward to contributing my knowledge of the last 30 years in Jet Airways’ resurgence in its new avatar. We will capitalise on the strong brand value which Jet Airways has in the market and use it to rebuild the lost ground," Gunatilleka said in the statement by Jet Airways on his plans going forward.

Gunatilleka qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1987, following which he pursued his MBA from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka. He is also a qualified Chartered Management Accountant (FCMA) from the UK and is a Certified Public Accountant (FCPA) from Australia.