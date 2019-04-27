App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways employee commits suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar

Functionaries of Jet Airways Staff and Employees Association claimed that it was the first suicide of an employee since the airline suspended operations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A senior technician with Jet Airways allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district due to depression as he was suffering from cancer, police said on April 27.

Shailesh Singh (45) jumped off the terrace of his four-storeyed building in Nalasopara East on Friday afternoon, an official said.

As per functionaries of Jet Airways Staff and Employees Association, however, Singh was facing "financial constraints" as employees of the grounded airline have not got salaries for a long time.

"He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Prime facie, it seems he was suffering from depression due to the ailment," the police official added.

It was the first suicide of an employee since the airline suspended operations, these functionaries claimed.

The deceased's son is also working in the operations department of the airline, they added.

Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

An accidental death case has been registered and a probe was underway into the incident, the police official said.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: David Warner, Manish Pandey ...

Brahmastra postponed to avert the box office clash with Salman Khan’ ...

Hook Up Song from SOTY 2: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt tease fans with ...

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s camaraderie at the airport is too ...

IPL 2019: Ben Stokes delivers an emotional message before leaving for ...

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darba ...

It won’t be Dabangg 3 vs Brahmastra this Christmas, but Karan Johar ...

Game of Thrones spoilers: EVERY character that could die in Battle of ...

Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of h ...

Dhoni Moves Supreme Court Against Amrapali Over Rs 40 Crore Dues

IPL 2019 | No One Expected That We Would Do This Well: Iyer

Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days, Ranbir Kapoor's Bra ...

WATCH | Dube Can Play Ali Role for RCB: Gavaskar

'If Modi Sleeps For Only 4 Hours How Did Pulwama Attack Happen': Owasi ...

IPL 2019 | Russell Slams KKR for 'Bad Decisions', Says Team Atmosphere ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi Await Kotla Surprise & Rampaging Bangalore

IPL 2019 | Desperate KKR Battle In-form MI to Keep Campaign Alive

CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Hea ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe co ...

Sri Lanka: At least 16 killed as police raid suspected bomber hideout ...

Jammu and Kashmir state administration's move to delay Assembly polls ...

'Boomerang' that never came back: How the BJP rose to prominence in Be ...

About 200 US companies seek to move manufacturing base from China to I ...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019: After failing to live up to the early-seas ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Child-appropriate literature: Should young readers be shielded from ce ...

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e now available starting Rs 46,990: All y ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.