Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways offers up to 30% discounts in 7-day Diwali sale

The fare sale will be available across all booking channels of the airline starting from October 30 till midnight on November 5.

Jet Airways has announced a seven-day sale on global fares, with savings of up to 30 percent on Economy and Premiere fares from October 30 till midnight of November 5.

The sale allows guests to avail special fares on both single and return journeys across the airline’s network, which includes its codeshare partners’ Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The fare sale will be available across all booking channels. People who choose to book directly through Jet Airways' website or mobile app can even avail exclusive benefits. These include a zero-cancellation fee for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, and locking a preferred fare for up to 72 hours against any hikes for a nominal fee.

Travellers from India get to choose from 66 domestic and international destinations, and travellers from cities in the Gulf can book their travel to destinations in India, ASEAN and SAARC countries.

While people travelling internationally can commence travel with immediate effect, those undertaking domestic travel through Premiere can commence travel after a period of eight days. People travelling through Economy can commence travel after 15 days of their booking.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways #Jet Airways fare sale

