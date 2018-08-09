App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways defers Q1 result announcement

In a BSE filing, Jet Airways said the board of directors decided not to review the unaudited financial performance for the June quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Facing financial headwinds, in a rare development, Jet Airways on Thursday deferred announcing the June quarter numbers to an unspecified late date.

In a BSE filing late in the evening, the Naresh Goyal-run airline, which had its AGM in earlier in the day, said the board of directors decided not to review the unaudited financial performance for the June quarter.

"The audit committee did not recommend financial results to the board for its approval, pending closure of certain matters," the airline said in the regulatory filing without offering more details.

Addressing the shareholders today, Goyal said he felt "guilty and embarrassed" as shareholders have lost money, after airlines' shares plummeted due to the financial woes.

The Jet counter has slumped over 12 per cent since July 2 and in intra-day trading today, it touched a 52-week low of Rs 286.95. From its 52-week high of Rs 883.65 on January 5, 2018, the counter tumbled 67.5 percent to hit a one-year low of Rs 286.95 in intra-day trading today.

Amid rising concerns over the airline's financial health and proposed salary cuts, he said a new committee will be set up to improve public perception and negative publicity about it.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #Jet Airways #Results

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.