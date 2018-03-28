Jet Airways declines on media report of salary delay for March

Shares of Jet Airways fell around 4 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors reacted to the buzz of salary delays in the firm.

According to report by news agency ANI, Jet Airways has delayed salary for March.

Internal communication of the airline company intimated the employees, "Due to certain circumstances beyond our control, the disbursal of March 2018 salary is postponed."

Accordingly, the payroll of the pilot, cabin crew and the engineers will be run on April 10, while the other staff member will get paid on April 3.

However, Jet Airways refused to divulge the reason behind the delay when enquired by ANI.

"Jet Airways does not comment on matters internal to the company," a spokesperson from the airline said.

At 12:26 hrs, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 622.90, down Rs 14.30, or 2.24 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 634.50 and an intraday low of Rs 613.55.