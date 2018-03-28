App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 28, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways declines on media report of salary delay for March

Internal communication of the airline company intimated the employees, "Due to certain circumstances beyond our control, the disbursal of March 2018 salary is postponed."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jet Airways fell around 4 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors reacted to the buzz of salary delays in the firm.

According to report by news agency ANI, Jet Airways has delayed salary for March.

Internal communication of the airline company intimated the employees, "Due to certain circumstances beyond our control, the disbursal of March 2018 salary is postponed."

Accordingly, the payroll of the pilot, cabin crew and the engineers will be run on April 10, while the other staff member will get paid on April 3.

However, Jet Airways refused to divulge the reason behind the delay when enquired by ANI.

"Jet Airways does not comment on matters internal to the company," a spokesperson from the airline said.

At 12:26 hrs, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 622.90, down Rs 14.30, or 2.24 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 634.50 and an intraday low of Rs 613.55.

jet airways

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.