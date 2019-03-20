App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways debt plan: All eyes on SBI as Etihad gives up

In absence of a solid plan B, and lack of emergency funding, Jet Airways may be forced to ground more flights. Banks fear the account may turn bad by March-end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With Etihad Airways willing to give up its stake rather than pour more money in the debt-ridden Jet Airways, lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) are in a race against time as the threat of the account losing its standard status looms. 


In absence of a solid plan B, and lack of emergency funding, Jet Airways may be forced to ground more flights — from the present nearly 80 — and banks fear that the account may turn bad by end of this month.


As per regulatory norms, a resolution will have to be sought from NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Lenders will then have to make do with deep haircuts on the outstanding loan of over Rs 8,000 crore. 


On Tuesday night, lenders held an emergency meeting in Mumbai, but the talks were inconclusive. This followed a meeting between Etihad CEO Tony Douglas, and top officials of SBI. Douglas is said to have offered to sell its 24 percent stake, and also its holding in Jet's loyalty program.


In case the lenders try to keep Jet Airways’ fleet operations, they will have to bear double the burden of bringing in all the emergency money as Etihad has refused to invest its share of Rs 750 crore. 


According to the resolution plan that was cleared by Jet's board and shareholders, a fresh allotment of shares would be followed by investment from Etihad, banks and Naresh Goyal.


Etihad has offered Rs 150 a share for its stake. While Goyal has knocked at the doors of Qatar Airways, the airline though is yet to warm up to the offer to replace Etihad.


In order to save the airline, the government has also asked the National Investment Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to buy stake in the beleaguered airline.   


Jet Airways is facing it’s worst crisis ever, with only 41 operational plans left in its fleet and the pilots threatening to go in strike from April 1 if the resolution plan is delayed. 

On March 19, aviation minister Suresh Prabhu asked his secretary to hold an emergency meeting with the airline due to rising cancellations and grounding of planes.  

First Published on Mar 20, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways #Etihad Airways #Jet Airways #SBI

