App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways resolution likely in a week, says SBI official

Founder chairman Goyal and his family own 52 percent in the airline now which he had agreed to pare down to 22 percent to secure a financial bailout.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Parnika Sokhi
Moneycontrol News

While the deadlock over the resolution plan for Jet Airways continues, the distressed airline’s lenders are confident that a breakthrough is likely to come soon.

A top State Bank of India official, who declined to be identified, said on March 15 that a comprehensive plan is being worked out, and is likely to be finalized within a week. The official also said that the lenders wish to keep the airline operational.

Also read: Etihad may not agree to Jet Airways' bailout plan

related news

"It is by desire that this airline keeps running, that is the fundamental difference between this and other NPA accounts," the official said. "We are hopeful to have a resolution in one week."

Jet Airways has debts of over Rs 8,000 crore of which it needs to repay Rs 1,700 crore by the end of March. It has already defaulted twice on its repayments and almost half of its fleet has been grounded due to the non-payment of its debt to lessors, and a want for spare parts.

Also read: Another crisis brews at Jet Airways: Carrier stares at another $109m default

The lenders are in talks with Chairman Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways, which has a 24 percent stake in Jet. SBI is lead lender.

Emergency funding

On whether there is an emergency funding being arranged to fix current needs, the official said that everything will be a part of a comprehensive solution. "We need a comprehensive solution and not patchwork," the senior official said.

The official added that the lenders started the effort on resolution of this company in November. "We have to align and take care of all stakeholders. The situation is so complex in any corporate account so it will take time," the official said.

On March 14, Bank of India MD & CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra also said that the lenders were hoping for a resolution soon. He added that all stakeholders need to pitch in for the resolution as there would not be any loans given on a standalone basis. BOI, he said, would also support the resolution plan that is being led by SBI.

Punjab National Bank head Sunil Mehta had also said on March 14 that while no fresh loans were being extended to Jet Airways, the lender would support SBI-led debt resolution plan for the airline.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Business #Jet Airways #Market news #Naresh Goyal #State Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Condemns New Zealand Mosque Attack as 'Vicious Act of Hate'

Jagan Reddy's Uncle Vivekananda Murdered at Home, Autopsy Finds 7 Inju ...

AirAsia to Launch Mumbai-Kolkata Daily Flight From April 15

A Challenge to Modi and Appeal to Save Constitution: Bhim Army Picks U ...

Vadakkan Not a Big Leader: Rahul Gandhi Makes Light of Family Loyalist ...

SP Announces First Candidate for Madhya Pradesh

Karan Johar Reveals New Character Posters from 'Kalank' Featuring Alia ...

'Bangladesh Cricketers to Only Travel With Security Assurances': BCB P ...

Solskjaer Goes Back to Camp Nou as Man Utd Draw Barcelona in Champions ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...

Has Nushrat Bharucha signed the dotted line for a Salman Khan produced ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Lucifer: Usha Uthup to sing for Mohanlal and Manju Warrier’s next
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.