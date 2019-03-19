App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways crisis: Airline grounds 78 aircraft, withdraws 1,000 flights

DGCA held an emergency meeting with the airline in New Delhi to take stock of flight cancellation, advance booking and airline safety

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Beleaguered airline Jet Airways could be up for further “attrition” of aircraft, even as the airline has grounded as many as 78 planes and has withdrawn close to 1,000 scheduled flights.

In a meeting held between the airline executives and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the former informed the watchdog that 603 domestic and 382 international scheduled flights have been withdrawn due to unavailability of aircraft. The airline is now operating only 34 percent (41 of 119 aircraft) of its fleet.

DGCA held an emergency meeting with the airline in New Delhi, on March 19, to take stock of flight cancellation, advance booking and airline safety and directed the latter to “comply with the relevant provisions of applicable civil aviation requirements (CARs) for facilitation of passengers”.

Union minister for civil aviation, Suresh Prabhu, directed the watchdog to hold a meeting with the airline and review the situation.

According to a statement by DGCA, the meeting was to “review performance, operational airworthiness and passenger facilitation” of/by the airline.

Jet Airways is reeling under a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore has been defaulting on loan re-payment and interest thereof. This has led to numerous flight cancellations, consequently leading to soaring airfares.

Also read: Jet Airways' lessors offer 50 grounded Boeing aircraft to SpiceJet: Sources

India's second-largest carrier, which is facing is worst ever debt crisis in 25 years, has delayed payments to its pilots, suppliers and lessors for months and defaulted on loans subsequent to an intense competition, weak rupee and rising fuel costs.

DGCA has further asked the airline to “ensure” that “no pilots/cabin crew/aircraft maintenance engineers” are put on duty who have “reported stress” of any nature.

“Additionally, all such staff should be current with all mandatory training requirements,” the statement said.

Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEWA), had written letter to the government and DGCA to seek their intervention in the recovery of their salary dues. It said that the non-payment was “affecting their psychological condition” which, in turn, was a "risk" to the airline's flight operations. The letter, however, was later withdrawn by the body.

DGCA directed the airline to ensure that all the aircrafts, whether in operation or grounded, must be maintained in accordance with the Approved Maintenance Programme (AMP).

“DGCA is continuously monitoring the overall situation and based on the same, will take appropriate steps by the end of the month,” the statement said.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #DGCA #Jet Airways

