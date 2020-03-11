App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways' creditors to meet on March 12

The ninth meeting of the CoC is scheduled to be held on March 12, the regulatory filing on Tuesday said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The committee of creditors (CoC) of grounded Jet Airways will meet on March 12, according to a regulatory filing. The meeting has been scheduled as the revised deadline for submission of bids for the airline, which is undergoing an insolvency process, ended on Tuesday.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether any bids have been received.

Last month, the deadline for submission of bids was extended to March 10.

Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Business #COC #Companies #Jet Airways

