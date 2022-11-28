 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways creditors at odds with owners over recovery plan

Reuters
Nov 28, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST

Creditors may approach India's aviation ministry to seek approval to liquidate Jet's assets if there is no resolution on Tuesday in a critical court hearing, a senior banker said.

Jet Airways' creditors and its new owners are deadlocked over a resolution plan to lift the Indian airline out of bankruptcy, putting its future in limbo, four sources said.

"There are concerns the resolution plan may fall apart, so we are looking to see if we can at least get something out of this deal via the liquidation route," the banker, who has direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Monday.

Once India's biggest private airline, Jet ceased flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It was taken to bankruptcy court by creditors owed about 180 billion rupees ($2 billion).

A restructuring plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June and Jet was set to resume operations by the first quarter of 2022 under its new owners.

However, disagreements between the new owners, a consortium including London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jala, and its lenders risks derailing Jet's recovery.