Jet Airways suspends international operations until further notice: Report

The Civil Aviation Ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are monitoring the operational situation of the airline to ensure compliance with overseas flying rules.
Moneycontrol News
Jet Airways has suspended all international operations until further notice, CNBC-TV18 reported.
However, when Moneycontrol reached out for a clarification Jet Airways denied suspension of international operations.
Earlier, there were reports that international flights to Amsterdam, Paris and London have been cancelled for two days due to a shortage of funds.
As per rules, a minimum of 20 aircraft are necessary for an airline to operate on international routes. Jet Airways' fleet size is reportedly down to 14 as some aircraft have been seized by leasing companies over non-payment of dues.Of the 14 aircraft, eight are wide-body planes generally used for long-haul international operations, a source told PTI. The 14 planes include seven B777s, one A330, three B737s and one regional jet ATR, the source added.