Jet Airways suspends international operations until further notice: Report

Jet Airways has suspended all international operations until further notice, CNBC-TV18 reported.

However, when Moneycontrol reached out for a clarification Jet Airways denied suspension of international operations.

Earlier, there were reports that international flights to Amsterdam, Paris and London have been cancelled for two days due to a shortage of funds.

The Civil Aviation Ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are monitoring the operational situation of the airline to ensure compliance with overseas flying rules.

As per rules, a minimum of 20 aircraft are necessary for an airline to operate on international routes. Jet Airways' fleet size is reportedly down to 14 as some aircraft have been seized by leasing companies over non-payment of dues.