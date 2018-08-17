App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jet Airways board to meet on August 27 for quarterly results

India's biggest full-service airline deferred its quarterly results on August 9, sending its shares to a three-year low.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jet Airways (India) Ltd's board will meet on August 27 to approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30, the beleaguered carrier said on Friday after it delayed its quarterly results earlier this month.

Shares of Jet Airways soared 3 percent after clarity emerged on its Board Meeting, where it will be declaring its results for the June quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 308.90 and an intraday low of Rs 303.25.

Also read — Blackstone eyes stake in Jet Airways' loyalty programme JetPrivilege: Report

Jet said on August 3 it would be able to cut costs and keep flying, despite reports that it had warned staff it was running out of cash.

 
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Jet Airways

