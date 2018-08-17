Jet Airways board to meet on August 27 for quarterly results

Jet Airways (India) Ltd's board will meet on August 27 to approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30, the beleaguered carrier said on Friday after it delayed its quarterly results earlier this month.

Shares of Jet Airways soared 3 percent after clarity emerged on its Board Meeting, where it will be declaring its results for the June quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 308.90 and an intraday low of Rs 303.25.

India's biggest full-service airline deferred its quarterly results on August 9, sending its shares to a three-year low.

Jet said on August 3 it would be able to cut costs and keep flying, despite reports that it had warned staff it was running out of cash.