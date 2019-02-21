Jet Airways announces 50% discount on domestic and international flights

Jet Airways is offering discounts up to 50 percent on domestic and international flights under its 'Love-A-Fare' sale. The discount will be applicable on base fare in Premiere and Economy on select flights in their Indian and international network on both one-way and return tickets.

Customers will have to buy tickets between February 21 and February 25. International travel must start on or after February 21. Tickets for Premiere seats on domestic flights need to be bought at least eight days before departure for the travel on or after March 1. Economy seats must be bought 15 days prior to the departure for travel on or after March 8.

However, other charges like infant discount, refund charges, weekend surcharge and travel restrictions will be applicable.

IndiGo had also announced a sale on February 11 for domestic and international flights scheduled between February 26 and September 28, with cashback offers on select cards and banks.

Similarly, the two-day sale on full-service carrier Vistara began on February 12 and allowed passengers discounted prices for domestic travel between February 27 and September 18.

The announcement followed a similar one made by SpiceJet in which a passenger could book an all-inclusive ticket on a short-haul domestic route for as low as Rs 899 till the midnight of February 9.

This sale comes at a time when high competition in the aviation sector is pushing airlines to attract passengers with discounts and flights on new routes.