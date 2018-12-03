Jet Airways adds fare options for domestic Economy class tickets; restricts complimentary meals

In another effort to cut costs, Jet Airways has introduced two more fare categories under its Economy class -- Saver and Classic -- for domestic flights.

Complimentary meals will now be restricted to those opting for the existing 'Flex' category in Economy and for all fare categories in Première.

"On flights within India, all features and benefits, including complimentary meals, will continue for the Economy fare option 'Flex' and for all fare options in Première. All features and benefits under First Class, Première and Economy offerings remain unchanged on international flights," the airline said in a statement.

Passengers on other Economy seats can buy food and beverages from JetBistro, the on-board menu. The ready-to-eat menu will be available from January 7.

"In addition to the 'Light' and 'Deal' categories introduced earlier, Jet Airways will offer two more categories under Economy travel – Saver and Classic," Jet Airways said.

"Effective December 21, 2018, guests travelling in Economy and booking 'Light'/'Deal/Saver/Classic' fares for travel from January 07, 2019, on flights within India will have the opportunity to buy meals from our specially curated on-board menu," it said.

The steps are part of the bigger turnaround plan that the airline initiated last year to save up to Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years.

Among other measures, it has pruned its routes and shut services to Gulf destinations from some cities in India.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal continues to be in talks to divest stake and raise funds. The airline is losing almost Rs 15 crore a day.

Sources said that the talks with Etihad Airways are at an advanced stage, and may result in the Gulf airline increasing its stake in Jet from the present 24 percent.