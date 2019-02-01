App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jet Airways accepts Etihad bailout plan: Report

Both the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding within days, which would result into stepping down of Jet Airways founder Chairman Naresh Goyal from the board of directors, the report said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways has agreed to most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier, Business Standard reported on February 1, citing sources.

Both the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days, which would result into stepping down of Jet Airways founder Chairman Naresh Goyal from the board of directors, the report said.

As per the final agreement, Etihad's stake in the airline will go up from 24 percent to 40 percent. Goyal's stake in the company would be reduced from 51 percent to around 22 percent. Goyal's son Nivaan Goyal will be inducted to the board.

If the conditions are met, Etihad is ready to release nearly $35 million immediately.

Other formalities around the deal and how it will be executed will be decided at the Jet board meeting on February 14, followed by a general meeting scheduled for February 21.

According to the report, Jet's lenders, including the State Bank of India, would convert their debt into equity and may hold about 30 percent in the carrier. The remaining would be with the public.

Goyal has also agreed to the Gulf carrier's condition of investing in the domestic airline at Rs 150 per share, much lower than Jet’s current market price of Rs 265. Also, Etihad will not pledge its shares in Jet or issue any corporate guarantee for any loan restructuring package.

Jet Airways and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 09:37 am

