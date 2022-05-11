Jefferies maintains underperform rating for 'expensive' Asian Paints as inflation remains a concern

Price controls seem to have helped the paint merger protect its healthy margins. (Photo by Sharon McCutcheon/Pexels)

Asian Paints March quarter EBITDA is ahead of estimates and eight percent volume growth in decorative paints for the India market is impressive but inflation and price hikes remain a concern, according to Jefferies.

“Consolidated revenue grew 34 percent year on year in FY22… EBITDA was flattish on account of steep input inflation which resulted in a 720 basis point gross margin decline,” it said.

Jefferies' equity research team maintains that Asian Paints is expensive at 65x price to earnings ratio and has maintained underperform rating. It has revised its target price downwards from Rs 2,650 to Rs 2,530 per share.

Inflation remains a concern. “The firm had undertaken over 20 percent price hikes, but the effective price increase in the March quarter was 11 percent, implying down trading. The management commented that the steep price hikes resulted in demand deferment and down trading, especially in tier three and four towns,” said Jefferies.

If inflation continues, there will be further price hikes but they may not be as steep and will be “more calibrated”. While March quarter inflation was “muted” at one percent, the management expects June quarter to see five to seven percent inflation.

In the international business, while revenue grew 12 percent in the March quarter and 16 percent in FY22, profitability was “significantly impacted by steep material inflation and currency devaluations in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia and Egypt”.

“Auto coatings business grew 19 percent year on year in the March quarter amid challenges faced by the auto industry. Industrial coatings business grew 28 percent led by protective coatings. Home decor business contributed four percent of decorative revenues in FY22 and the management aims to increase this to 8-10 percent by FY26. Kitchen and bath business clocked over Rs 100 crore revenues in the March quarter,” said Jefferies.





