App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeff Bezos tweets memorial photo of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reportedly killed by order of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Khashoggi, who was murdered in October 2018, was a columnist with Amazon-owned Washington Post.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon chief  executive Jeff Bezos tweeted a photo from a memorial service for slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, who was murdered in October 2018, was a columnist with Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post.

After conducting an investigation the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded that the Saudi Crown Prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi.

Close

The assassination "happened under my watch", the Saudi Crown Prince later said.

related news

This is Bezos' first public statement after reports alleging Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's involvement in hacking Bezos' phone.

Bezos' phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from the Saudi Crown Prince's personal account.

United Nations (UN) experts, on January 22, asked the US and other authorities to investigate claims of Crown Prince's involvement in the phone hacking.

Here is the photo Bezos shared on Twitter:

#Jamalpic.twitter.com/8ej1rUBXVb

The Saudi embassy in Washington has denied that it had anything to do with the security breach on Bezos' phone that had reportedly taken place in 2018.

"Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd," the Saudi Arabian embassy said on its Twitter account on January 21.

In December a Saudi court exhonerated Prince Mohammed's top aides over the murder of Khashoggi, a verdict condemned globally as a travesty of justice but backed by Washington.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #Jeff Bezos #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.