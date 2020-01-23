Jeff Bezos tweets memorial photo of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reportedly killed by order of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos tweeted a photo from a memorial service for slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, who was murdered in October 2018, was a columnist with Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post.

After conducting an investigation the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded that the Saudi Crown Prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi.

The assassination "happened under my watch", the Saudi Crown Prince later said.

This is Bezos' first public statement after reports alleging Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's involvement in hacking Bezos' phone.

Bezos' phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from the Saudi Crown Prince's personal account.

United Nations (UN) experts, on January 22, asked the US and other authorities to investigate claims of Crown Prince's involvement in the phone hacking.

Here is the photo Bezos shared on Twitter:

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 22, 2020

The Saudi embassy in Washington has denied that it had anything to do with the security breach on Bezos' phone that had reportedly taken place in 2018.

"Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd," the Saudi Arabian embassy said on its Twitter account on January 21.

In December a Saudi court exhonerated Prince Mohammed's top aides over the murder of Khashoggi, a verdict condemned globally as a travesty of justice but backed by Washington.