Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion

During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold 1 million shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, according to the filings.

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

The stock sale comes at a time when the company's shares have surged more than 73% this year.

Close

Bezos, the world's richest man, had said he planned to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

The latest share sale leaves him with 54.5 million shares worth roughly $174.64 billion at the current market price.

 
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Jeff Bezos #World News

