Jeff Bezos’ India visit: Amazon CEO pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arrived in India for a three-day visit on January 14.

On his first day, Bezos paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

The Amazon CEO’s visit may get tense, given that small business owners are planning protests across 300 cities, including New Delhi.



Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Bezos' trip comes a day after India launched an antitrust probe against etailers Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has planned protests across 300 cities. Over 500,000 traders are expected to participate in the protests, as per a Mint report.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, the chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), told Reuters that major ecommerce firms should not offer deep discounts because it could hurt small brick-and-mortar retailers.

Bezos is expected to attend SMBhav, an annual event conducted by Amazon, scheduled for January 15 and 16 in Delhi. The event focus on small and medium business owners.

Bezos is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CNBC-TV18 reports.