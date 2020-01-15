App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeff Bezos’ India visit: Amazon CEO pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Bezos' trip comes shortly after India launched an antitrust probe against etailers Amazon India and Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jeff Bezos
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arrived in India for a three-day visit on January 14.

On his first day, Bezos paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

The Amazon CEO’s visit may get tense, given that small business owners are planning protests across 300 cities, including New Delhi.

Bezos' trip comes a day after India launched an antitrust probe against etailers Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has planned protests across 300 cities. Over 500,000 traders are expected to participate in the protests, as per a Mint report.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, the chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), told Reuters that major ecommerce firms should not offer deep discounts because it could hurt small brick-and-mortar retailers.

Bezos is expected to attend SMBhav, an annual event conducted by Amazon, scheduled for January 15 and 16 in Delhi. The event focus on small and medium business owners. 

Bezos is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CNBC-TV18 reports



First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:31 am

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos

