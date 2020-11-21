Jeff Bezos gives Amazon stock worth $684 million to non-profit organisations: Report

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, has given $684 million of Amazon stock to non-profit organisations, donating 220,825 shares of the ecommerce giant, Bloomberg reported citing regulatory filings.

Bezos has given away stock worth $856 million this year, the report said.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegs the Amazon founder's net worth at $183 billion.

The Amazon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) had in a recent Instagram post named 16 environmental organisations that would receive $791 million in donations from the Bezos Earth Fund.

The first recipients of donations from the $10 billion fund to fight climate change includes the Environmental Defense Fund, the World Wildlife Fund and The Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice.

"This $791 million in donations is just the beginning of my $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and others. We can all protect Earth’s future by taking bold action now," Bezos said in his Instagram post on November 16.

Bezos has sold a large amount of Amazon stock in 2020, selling shares worth $10 billion. He had sold stock worth $3 billion earlier in November, amid the US Presidential Election.