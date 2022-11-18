 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jeep India working on next set of portfolio for domestic market

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

The US marquee on Thursday launched the 2022 edition of Grand Cherokee, priced at Rs 77.50 lakh in the Indian market.

Jeep India has sounded optimistic about its growth prospects in 2023 on the back of its product range and said it is working on its next set of portfolios for the domestic market.

"We are looking at growth for next year as well. When we add a product, growth is going to happen. So we increase the customer base, we increase the volume and of course add more business to it, Nipun Mahajan, head of Jeep India told PTI.

"So volume wise the year (2023) is going to be exciting again for Jeep India," he said.

Jeep India has rolled out three products in the domestic market in 2022 so far.

"We are working on our next set of portfolios. We now have four products, which cover the market completely in the premium segment," he added.