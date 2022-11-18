Jeep India working on next set of portfolio for domestic market

Jeep India has sounded optimistic about its growth prospects in 2023 on the back of its product range and said it is working on its next set of portfolios for the domestic market.

The US marquee on Thursday launched the 2022 edition of Grand Cherokee, priced at Rs 77.50 lakh in the Indian market.

"We are looking at growth for next year as well. When we add a product, growth is going to happen. So we increase the customer base, we increase the volume and of course add more business to it, Nipun Mahajan, head of Jeep India told PTI.

"So volume wise the year (2023) is going to be exciting again for Jeep India," he said.

Jeep India has rolled out three products in the domestic market in 2022 so far.

"We are working on our next set of portfolios. We now have four products, which cover the market completely in the premium segment," he added.

He said that the market is also showing good signs of continuing performance.

Jeep India product range comprises Jeep Compass, Wrangler, Meridian and Grand Cherokee.

The fifth generation 5-seater SUV Grand Cherokee is built on a brand-new architecture and is equipped with updated tech and connectivity features.

It also comes with over 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), eight airbags, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and three point seatbelt and occupant detection for all five passengers, as per the company.

The latest SUV is powered by the 2 Litre Turbo Petrol engine coupled with 8 speed automatic transmission. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is available through select Jeep dealerships, with deliveries starting by the end of the month, the company said.