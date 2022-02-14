English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Jeep India to launch 7-seater SUV 'Jeep Meridian' in mid-2022

    The 'Made in India' Jeep Meridian will be the company's first 7-seater SUV offering in the country and fulfils an important commitment to the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    Automaker Jeep India on Tuesday said it is recalling 39 fully imported units of Jeep Wrangler in order to inspect and replace fuel supply line connector.

    Automaker Jeep India on Tuesday said it is recalling 39 fully imported units of Jeep Wrangler in order to inspect and replace fuel supply line connector.

    Automotive firm Stellantis group company Jeep India on Monday said it will launch its 7-seater SUV 'Jeep Meridian' in the middle of this year in the country.

    The 'Made in India' Jeep Meridian will be the company's first 7-seater SUV offering in the country and fulfils an important commitment to the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

    Stellantis India CEO & Managing Director Roland Bouchara said the journey of the Jeep brand, globally recognised for its capable SUVs, in India has been "legendary" and the company hopes to build on this with Jeep Meridian.

    "Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity," he added.

    Stating that the company's product offensive for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate its commitment to India as it towards strengthening market presence, Bouchara said, "The Jeep Meridian will further push the brand's attractiveness and transform the product portfolio for the Indian market."

    Close

    Related stories

    Jeep India Head Nipun J Mahajan said the company has tested the SUV on every kind of terrain in India by taking it on a journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering a distance of more than 5,000 kms testing its performance, on various parameters of build quality, engineering and capability.

    Jeep Meridian will be launched in India mid-2022, with local specifications and pricing being announced closer to launch, the company added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Jeep India #Jeep Meridian #SUV
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 12:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.