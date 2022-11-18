 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jeep India shelves Renegade subcompact SUV plan, hints at adding more products

Avishek Banerjee
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

The global automaker does not want to play in the volumes segment. Renegade may be introduced in India in the 4xe plug-in hybrid format later but will be very highly priced than the Compass SUV.

In what may come as a blessing in disguise for Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc., Jeep India has shelved plans to introduce the Renegade subcompact Sports Utility vehicle (SUV) in the country.

A senior official of Stellantis India told Moneycontrol that its near to medium-term focus will remain on premium SUVs, beginning with the Compass SUV, which is priced in the range of Rs 21 - 31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It is to be mentioned that in India, Stellantis has - Jeep & Citroen (Car Brands), Mopar & Eurorepar (Service Brands), Stellantis ICT (Software Development Centre) and Stellantis Engineering Centres (Pune & Chennai part of the automotive group Stellantis. At present, Jeep retails four car models—Jeep Compass, Wrangler, Meridian and Grand Cherokee—in its India portfolio.

“If you see our product introductions, we are moving towards upper premium luxury (SUV) segments. So we are not going to go down or play in the volumes segment and will always try to position ourselves in the premium luxury segment and that is where we are headed,” revealed Roland Bouchara, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India.

However, he didn’t say categorically if the Renegade is been taken off as part of its future product plans.

The Renegade is a subcompact SUV under their Jeep marquee and was speculated to hit the Indian market during 2018.  Positioned below the Compass midsized SUV, it was expected to be available in a petrol engine and estimated to be priced at Rs 18-25 lakh.