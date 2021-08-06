JEE Main Result 2021 declared: 17 candidates score 100 percentile, reveals NTA

Representational image

The third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who wish to check their results can visit the official website for ntaresults.nic.in as well as log on to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA, 17 students have been awarded 100 percentile, reported news agency PTI.

Final Session for JEE Main 2021 would be conducted from August 26 onward. JEE Main 2021 July session was conducted over four days in two slots each. Over seven lakh students had registered for the examination.