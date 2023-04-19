 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

JD(S) announces third list of 59 candidates, to back CPI(M) and RPI in 3 seats each and Congress one

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.

JD(S) announces third list of 59 candidates

The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress.

The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.

JD(S) has announced support to Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Republican Party of India candidates in three seats each, and Darshan Dhruvanarayana, a Congress candidate in Nanjangud.

Darshan Dhruvanarayana is the son of Congress Working President Dhruvanaryana, who passed away recently.