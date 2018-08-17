JD Sports Fashion opens Tech Development Centre in Hyderabad

JD Sports Fashion, Europe's leading multi brand retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands, today opened its offshore technology development (Global In-house Centre) centre here.

The centre will help the business offer its global customers a multichannel experience by developing, testing and supporting software applications and systems using cutting edge technologies like web and e-commerce applications,digital marketing tools among others, a release by the retailer said.

The Group which has over 1500 stores in over 16 countries.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Telangana, inaugurated the centre, it said.

The Centre Head, Ganesh Sivangula, said the facility would house about 500 resources, helping the group meet its technological demands and objectives and operate 24x7 to support its global business units. JD Sports Fashion Plc invested Rs 10 crore to set up this Offshore India Development Centre, the release said.