App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

JD Sports Fashion opens Tech Development Centre in Hyderabad

The centre will help the business offer its global customers a multichannel experience by developing, testing and supporting software applications.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JD Sports Fashion,  Europe's leading multi brand retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands, today opened its offshore technology development (Global In-house Centre) centre here.

The centre will help the business offer its global customers a multichannel experience by developing, testing and supporting software applications and systems using cutting edge technologies like web and e-commerce applications,digital marketing tools among others, a release by the retailer said.

The Group which has over 1500 stores in over 16 countries.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Telangana, inaugurated the centre, it said.

The Centre Head, Ganesh Sivangula, said the facility would house about 500 resources, helping the group meet its technological demands and objectives and operate 24x7 to support its global business units. JD Sports Fashion Plc invested Rs 10 crore to set up this Offshore India Development Centre, the release said.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 08:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hyderabad #India #JD Sports Fashion

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.