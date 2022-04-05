JC Parets recommends ICICI Bank stock for the long term

live bse live

JC Parets of All Star Charts said in a CNBC TV interview that he likes the ICICI Bank stock and has recommended buying to its clients all over the world.

"ICICI Bank, if it is above Rs 730, that is the level. If we are above that, we have to be long and the next target is Rs 1,000,” Parets said.

In CNBC-TV18 special segment, Charting Trends, Parets gave his latest analysis and commentary on the stock market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Parets was also positive on stocks on the Nifty Energy index. He likes Reliance Industries and looks at a target of Rs 36,00 a share if it stays above Rs 2,400 apiece.

“We continue to look at India as a leading indicator, and not just energy, but commodities and natural resources as a group materials, chemicals, things of that nature,” he said.