App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

JBM Auto Q1 net up 25% at Rs 20 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 16.21 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JBM Auto today posted 25.38 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 20.33 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 16.21 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Net Sales of the company increased to Rs 419.42 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 376.49 crore in the same period of 2017-18, JBM Auto said in a statement.

JBM Auto Ltd is the flagship company of the USD 1.50 billion JBM Group. It has presence in various fields including automotive, engineering and design services and renewables, with 40 manufacturing plants.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 09:40 pm

tags #Business #JBM Auto #Results

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.