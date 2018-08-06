JBM Auto Q1 net up 25% at Rs 20 crore

JBM Auto today posted 25.38 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 20.33 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 16.21 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Net Sales of the company increased to Rs 419.42 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 376.49 crore in the same period of 2017-18, JBM Auto said in a statement.

JBM Auto Ltd is the flagship company of the USD 1.50 billion JBM Group. It has presence in various fields including automotive, engineering and design services and renewables, with 40 manufacturing plants.