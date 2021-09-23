MARKET NEWS

English
JBM Auto gets orders for 500 CNG, electric buses from various states

The Gurgaon-based company said it has received orders for BSVI CNG buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS).

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
Source: Twitter

 
 
JBM Auto on Thursday said it has received orders for supply of 500 Compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric buses from various state governments.

The Gurgaon-based company said it has received orders for BSVI CNG buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS).

Besides, it will be supplying electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The company said it has also received orders to supply electric buses in Jhansi and Uttar Pradesh. Besides, several corporate clients have ordered electric buses, it added.

"These orders will be executed in the current financial year," JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in 1996, JBM Auto is the flagship company of JBM Group. The company has diversified into bus manufacturing with an aim to become a globally benchmarked producer of modern intra-city buses.

Shares of the company were trading 13.17 percent up at Rs 520 apiece on the BSE.
Tags: #Business #CNG #Companies #electric buses #JBM Auto
first published: Sep 23, 2021 01:22 pm

