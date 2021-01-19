MARKET NEWS

JBM Auto bags order from DTC for supply of 700 BS-VI compliant AC low-floor CNG buses

PTI
January 19, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
JBM Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for supply of 700 BS-VI compliant AC low-floor CNG buses.

The company will be supplying 700 ''CITYLIFE'' BS-VI buses, equipped with modern features like smartcard ticketing system, real-time passenger information system (PIS), intelligent transport management system (ITMS), automatic bus vehicle location system and CCTV cameras, among others, in the coming financial year, JBM Auto said in a statement.

"... these buses are expected to cater to 50 million passengers per annum, covering around 20 routes across Delhi," it added.

The buses also have features like electronic braking system, public address system and kneeling mechanism, wherein the bus kneels 60 mm towards the passengers'' door side to facilitate boarding and alighting of senior citizens, children and the specially-abled.

For drivers, the ergonomically-designed dashboard provides an intuitive and user-friendly system that allows drivers to concentrate on driving without distractions which makes it a truly global product, it added.
PTI
first published: Jan 19, 2021 12:42 pm

