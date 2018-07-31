App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaypee Infratech Q1 loss widens to Rs 298 cr

Total income from operations, however, rose to Rs 355.39 crore during April-June quarter compared to Rs 320.10 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bankruptcy-bound Jaypee Infratech today reported a net loss of Rs 298.33 crore for the first quarter this fiscal. Its net loss stood at Rs 44.78 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations, however, rose to Rs 355.39 crore during April-June quarter compared to Rs 320.10 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

The standalone result of the company comprise of only one segment 'Yamuna Expressway Project' which is an integrated project that inter-alia includes construction, operation and maintenance of Yamuna Expressway and rights for land development of 25 million square metres along the expressway.

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech has been under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) since August 9, 2017 under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016.

related news

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August last year admitted IDBI Bank's plea to initiate insolvency proceedings and appointed Anuj Jain as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to mange the company's business.

Jaypee Infratech is facing bankruptcy proceedings after it defaulted on Rs 526 crore loan to IDBI.

Later, the IRP invited bids from investors interested in acquiring Jaypee Infratech and completing the stuck real estate projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

Consequently, Lakshadweep, a joint venture between the Sudhir Valia-led Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company and Mumbai-based Dosti Realty, emerged as a front-runner to acquire Jaypee Infratech with Rs 7,350 crore bid.

But, lenders rejected this bid as they found it inadequate. The lenders did not consider the bid of Jaypee's promoter Manoj Gaur who gave an offer of over Rs 10,000 crore to revive the group company.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 10:15 pm

tags #Business #Jaypee Infratech #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.