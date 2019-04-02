Jayant Chaudhary holds roadshow for SP-BSP-RLD candidate of Ghaziabad seat

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary held a roadshow on Tuesday in support of Samajwadi Party candidate Suresh Bansal for the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat. Chaudhary's cavalcade started from the Raj Nagar extension here and ended at Duhai village near Muradnagar town of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said people of the country have for the first time seen a government that only makes "false promises".

The BJP-led government has only kept the public engaged in "jumlebaazi" (rhetoric) for five years.

During the BJP's tenure, respect of farmers has decreased, Chaudhary alleged.

Minorities and Dalits have been shunted out from the mainstream and they are feeling insecure. No step has been put forward to spread brotherhood in the society, the RLD leader said.

Chaudhary claimed that the NDA government had only completed the development's plans of the previous regime.

Public is paying the exorbitant rates of electricity, he added.