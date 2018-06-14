Jason Kothari joins Infibeam as President

Ahmedabad-based Infibeam today said it has appointed former Snapdeal executive Jason Kothari as President. In his new role, Kothari will lead strategy, corporate development, international operations, and investor relations, Infibeam said in a statement.

At Infibeam, he will help drive the company's next phase of growth with the leadership team, it added.

"Jason joins us with a history of high-impact business and strategic leadership where he has changed their outcomes and created significant value for all stakeholders. At Infibeam, we will leverage his valuable experience to help realise our global plan and drive the next era in the company's evolution," Infibeam Managing Director Vishal Mehta said.

On his appointment, Kothari said he is keen to work with Mehta and the team at Infibeam to help accelerate the company's expansion.

Most recently, Kothari served as the Chief Strategy and Investment Officer at Snapdeal.

When contacted, a Snapdeal spokesperson said: "Over the last year and a half, Jason has been instrumental in executing Snapdeal's strategy to divest non-core assets, in order for the company to focus exclusively on profitably growing its e-commerce marketplace business".

"Having successfully anchored this divestment process, Jason has now decided to pursue professional opportunities outside Snapdeal. We wish him the very best," the spokesperson added.

According to sources, Snapdeal CFO Vikas Bhasin has taken over the responsibilities.

Prior to Snapdeal, he served as the CEO of Softbank-backed online real estate company Housing.com, where he led the turnaround of the company and merger with News Corp's PropTiger.

Currently, he also serves as an independent director on the Board of Directors of Emaar India, one of the largest real estate developers in the country.